SALISBURY — The North Shore Insight Meditation Center will present a workshop, “The Path of Mindful Parenting,” on March 18 at Internal Arts New England, 102 Bridge Road.
This retreat for parents and caregivers, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., offers a reflection on and reconnection to parenting journeys. Participants will explore the power of bringing awareness into their relationships with children, according to a news release.
The workshop will raise questions such as: “What happens to our experience of parenting if we bring into it an intention of being nonjudgmentally present and patient?” “What shifts on the parenting path if you build it on the foundation of mindfulness practice?” and “Can the experience of conscious parenting alter your reactive patterns?”
Participants will explore how to find harmony between giving and receiving in relationship to their children. They will discuss the possibility of morphing the energy drain experienced as a caregiver into a fuel for joy and peace, the release said.
All are welcome and the workshop fee is $40. For more information and to register, go to: https://greatbaytaichima.com/news/.
The North Shore Insight Meditation Center was created as a “place of sanity” where the 2,600-year-old teachings of the Buddha on insight meditation can be taught and practiced, according to the release.
The center host retreats and workshops at various locations. They are led by a diverse team of teachers and offer programs to meet the needs of all regardless of experience. For more information, contact: northshoreimc@gmail.com.
Internal Arts New England is a center for tai chi, yoga, meditation, martial arts and related practices.
It is the headquarters for Great Bay Tai Chi MA, and serves as the host facility for workshops with North Shore Insight Meditation Center and classes for Newburyport Aikido. For more information, contact chris@greatbaytaichima.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.