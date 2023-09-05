SALISBURY — Matthew Daniell, guiding teacher of North Shore Insight Meditation Center, begins a 13-week meditation series on Wednesday that focuses on relaxed awareness.
On Saturday, center meditation teacher Ted Jones will lead a half-day workshop at Internal Arts New England in Salisbury, “A Morning of Insight Meditation.”
The series with Daniell is a hybrid program accessible either online through Zoom or in person at a private residence in West Newbury. It will run each Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. and draw inspiration from the book “Relax and Be Aware” by Sayadaw U Tejaniya, among other sources.
This program is suitable for people with at least some meditation experience. Each class is recorded, so it is OK to join the series in the second week.
The Saturday program with Ted Jones will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will present the practice of insight meditation in a silent retreat format where participants will calm their minds through attention to the sensations of breath and movement, according to a news release.
Building on the foundation of this enhanced concentration, they will then expand focus to include more complex phenomena, demonstrating the potential to experience life more fully and to understand oneself more deeply.
Meditation periods will be guided with instructions, and there will be time reserved for questions and discussion. This program is open to beginners and experienced meditators.
Daniell has been practicing Buddhist meditation for more than 40 years. He spent more than a decade in Asia where he practiced Zen intensively in Japan, Tibetan Buddhism in India, and insight meditation in Burma, India, and Thailand, where he was an ordained monk.
Jones has been practicing insight meditation since 1978, when he began sitting with his principal teacher, Larry Rosenberg. He spent his professional career in mental health as a therapist, clinical supervisor and program manager.
North Shore Insight Meditation Center is a Buddhist sangha (community) in the insight tradition that offers a variety of meditation programs in the Newburyport area and online.
To register for either of this week’s programs or see their other offerings, visit northshoreimc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.