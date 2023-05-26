SALISBURY — The North Shore Insight Meditation Center presents “Compassionate Mindfulness,” a meditation workshop, on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Internal Arts New England.
The workshop will be led by Matthew Daniell, a guiding teacher at North Shore Insight Meditation Center. The program includes periods of sitting and walking meditation, instruction, and time for comments and questions. New and experienced meditators are welcome.
In Buddhist meditation, mindfulness is often practiced to calm the heart and see into experience in a way that lets go of clinging while compassion is an embrace of experience with the intention to dispel suffering, according to the center.
These two practices are seen as complementary but separate. While drawing from various Buddhist practices, the workshop will explore how mindfulness and compassion can be beneficial.
Internal Arts New England is at 102 Bridge Road, Salisbury. The workshop costs $40 to attend. For more information, visit https://northshoreimc.org/.
