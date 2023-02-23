SALISBURY — The North Shore Insight Meditation Center will present “Mindfulness in Stillness and Motion,” a workshop with Effie Stavrulaki and Pam Jacobson, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants will have the opportunity to practice periods of guided seated meditation, as well as learn relaxing Qigong movements, to calm the mind and cultivate present moment awareness, according to the center.
Bringing more mindful moments into one’s daily live enhances physical and psychological well-being, the center said.
The focus of this workshop will be on noticing the joy of calmly abiding in stillness and movement. There will be time for questions and a debriefing at the end.
No past experience with meditation or Qigong is needed and all are welcome.
The workshop will take place at Internal Arts New England, 102 Bridge Road, and costs $40 to attend. Visit https://greatbaytaichima.com/news/ to learn more and to register.
