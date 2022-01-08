AMESBURY — There are police dogs with macho, slick names like Hans, Duke and Tuco — and then there's Meatball, the Amesbury Police Department's newest K-9 dog that recently graduated from the academy.
Meatball will be the fourth partner of Officer Thomas Nichols who has been leading the department's K-9 program for 22 years. The German Shepard is also the son of current K-9 Achilles, according to Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey.
"I'm so proud of Tommy and what he's done with that program,' Bailey said.
Before Meatball and Achillies, Nichols worked and lived with K-Bar and his first furry partner, Hans.
Meatball, according to police, graduated from the 14-week (560-hour) Boston Police K9 Patrol Academy and is certified in tracking, evidence recovery, building searches, criminal apprehension/aggression control, obedience and agility. In addition to receiving his certification, Meatball received a national police utility dog certification through the North American Police Work Dog Association.
Over the decades, Nichols has been nationally recognized for his dog handling and was featured on the television program "Animal Planet" with Hans. Meatball and Achilles live with Nichols, his wife Nancy, and daughter Olivia and are all part of the APD team.
"We thank the entire family for their dedication and commitment to caring for these amazing animals," a police statement reads.
As for how Meatball got his name, according to Bailey, the story began at the Nichols' household where they were bouncing off dog name ideas when Meatball came up. When Nichols told Bailey what his family wanted to call the dog, Bailey was immediately impressed.
"When we learned his name, it was a hit,' Bailey said.
Bailey conceded that having a disarming name like Meatball might change the mindset of people who think police dogs must have a tough-sounding name. But the benefit will far outweigh any negatives and hopefully will strengthen the already strong relationship the department has with residents.
Nichols could not be reached for comment in time for this edition.
