AMESBURY – While growing up in Haverhill, Mel Webster remembers hanging out at the local record store.
“Tuesday was always the new record release date, and so we would rush there each week,” Webster said. “I have so many great memories growing up amongst the vinyl, and I used to say how great it would be to open a store of my own.”
While record store ownership was a dream of a young man, Webster ended up going to college and majoring in English/ journalism at UMass Amherst, briefly spending time as a newspaper reporter before pursuing a decades-long career in marketing and public relations.
“I worked for technology companies like IBM and Hewlett-Packard,” Webster said in a press release. “And so, I always had the best stereo systems.”
He retired from the marketing world in 2019, the same year he and his wife moved to Amesbury.
Webster stepped up to volunteer on the Amesbury School Committee. But with the newfound free time that came with retirement, he found himself thinking more and more of his long-held dream of entrepreneurship.
“I thought about it, but at the same time I kept treating it as a dream – never meant to become a reality,” he said. “It was more serendipity that this dream crept toward reality.”
He was visiting Sunnys Natural Wine Shop on Water Street when he found himself in a conversation with its owners – themselves new business owners.
“We were talking about what downtown Amesbury needs, and almost simultaneously we all said ‘record shop’,” said Caitlin Frame, co-owner of Sunnys, with a laugh.
Despite having never really intended to act on his dream, Webster had built up a collection of thousands of albums and CDs over the years. He had been offloading them when he stumbled into his conversation with the owners of Sunnys.
They came up with a concept they thought would be a great fit for downtown Amesbury. At 65 years old, Webster started to believe that just maybe his lifelong dream could come true.
“Sunnys was willing to provide me the space to display up to 2,000 records and up to 2,000 CDs, all while allowing them to maintain their retail space for wine,” Webster said. “Things came together quickly, but beautifully.”
In August, Mel’s Record Shop formally opened with 1,200 albums and 1,000 CDs at 4 Water St., sharing space with Sunnys.
“There’s a resurgence in appreciation for the authenticity and quality that is produced by a vinyl record,” Webster said. “Whether it’s the sound quality, or even just the regard that consumers have for the artwork of an album cover, there’s an appeal that consumers are seeking.”
The resurgence is so great that now, Webster is stocking used and new albums.
