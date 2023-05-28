NEWBURY — Memorial Day – or Decoration Day as it was initially called – is a chance for the community to don their red, white and blues as a salute to the unofficial start of summer. But most importantly, it is also an opportunity to come together to reflect on loss and the value of service.
The 4th annual parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Monday when participants gather at Knobb Hill in Byfield. Veterans Bernie Fields and Bill Wendt have organized a cadre of military vehicles to participate in the parade and veterans to drive them.
“Everyone’s very welcome to come,” Fields said. “If you’ve got an old car – or even a decent car – bring it.” All types of vehicles – motorcycles, too – are invited to join the procession, he said.
“He and Bill have done an excellent job getting the vehicles together,” said parade organizer Evelyn Noyes, whose husband, brother and two sons all served in the military.
“Every town should have something to allow people to be involved and show their support and appreciation for what the veterans have done for us,” said Noyes, who teamed up with Fields and Wendt four years ago to revitalize the town’s celebration.
Noyes said that what happens when the marchers reach the parade’s end at Memorial Park on Central Street is equally as impressive and moving as the parade itself.
It’s then that the community gathers for a ceremony to honor the nation’s fallen heroes – men and women in the U.S. armed forces who sacrificed their lives for freedom and democracy.
“We’re sure there are many people in the town who know – or knew – someone serving,” Noyes said. “This gives them an opportunity to show their thanks and appreciation.”
In his Gettysburg Address of November 1863, President Abraham Lincoln said survivors of war have to pick up the mantle for which the slain soldiers so heroically sacrificed themselves.
“It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced,” the 16th president said.
Byfield’s Memorial Day ceremony promises a particularly endearing, community-centric feel.
Boy Scout Troop 44 will raise the American flag; Select Board member Dana Packer leads those present in the Pledge of Allegiance; and Fields’ son, veteran Bernard Fields Jr., participates in a wreath-laying ceremony with Triton Regional High School alumnus Corp. Dylan Hartman, who is home on leave.
Local Purple Heart recipient Bob Hayes is scheduled to speak and Georgetown University student Abigail Cain shares her research on a Byfield resident who went off to fight in World War II but never returned home. Cain will also discuss the experiences she had while visiting Normandy.
Triton Regional High School student Dan Jones will sing a patriotic song; retired priest Mark Ballard will offer a closing prayer; and Andrea Boyle of Triton will play taps, a distinctive bugle melody frequently played at the end of military memorials and funerals – a practice that dates back to the Civil War.
“I’m really looking forward to the service,” Noyes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.