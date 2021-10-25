MERRIMAC — Pilgrim Congregational Church is hosting a pie sale fundraiser.
The annual sale offers a chance to preorder homemade apple and turkey pies. All pies are frozen and can be baked at one's convenience.
Apple pies are 9 inches and cost $10 each. Turkey pies come in three sizes: 9 inches for $12, 7 inches for $7 and 5 inches for $4.
To place orders, call the church at 978-346-8400 or email Renee Lundy at relundy8@gmail.com. Supplies are limited and all orders must be placed by Oct. 31.
Pickup will be at the church, 27 Church St. Pickup dates can be arranged for early November.
