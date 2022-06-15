MERRIMAC — The Friends of the Merrimac Public Library, a nonprofit that encourages public use and enjoyment of library services, invites the public to bring heirlooms and antiques to be appraised by Dan Meader of John McInnis Auctioneers in Amesbury.
The event will take place on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Merrimac Public Library. The cost at the door is $10 per item or three items for $25. Cash or checks only. No more than three items per person is allowed
Clear pictures of large items (too large to be brought into the library) are acceptable along with a piece/portion of the item to show the finish/workmanship.
Even if they do not have items to be appraised, people are asked to come and learn what determines the value of an item and see for how much some items are appraised.
To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/library-appraisal-program-tickets-338496721807.
