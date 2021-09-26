MERRIMAC — Fire Chief Larry S. Fisher and the Merrimac Fire Department are inviting residents to an open house at the fire station, 16 E. Main St., from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.
The open house will provide entertainment and a chance for residents to see the more than $500,000 in improvements that Merrimac firefighters have completed using outside funding and their own labor.
“There have been many changes and challenges over the last 18 months at our department. The members have taken advantage of some opportunities and their willingness to work together to improve their work environment and to be better prepared for future challenges,” Fisher said in a press release. “Whether you’ve been in the station in the past or not, you will see a huge difference in the building and members.”
Visitors will also be able to watch firefighters cut up a vehicle with new extrication tools, go through the SAFE House, use a firehose, touch a fire truck, tour the station, or take part in a scavenger hunt game.
The event will include a car seat check for parents who want to be sure their children’s car seats are properly installed.
Among the improvements to the station that firefighters worked on are a new bathroom with a shower, a locker area and changing rooms, bunk rooms, storage space, a new HVAC system and a laundry room. Firefighters also painted much of the building, bought a power lift stretcher, and did minor landscaping around the station.
Several of the Fire Department’s community partners will also be on hand, including Merrimac police, the Merrimac Senior Center, Merrimac Fire Couplings and the Boy Scouts. The Merrimac Santa Parade Committee will also be on hand selling food to raise money for the town’s annual Santa parade.
Many of the event’s activities will be outside, weather permitting. All the fire station’s doors will be open to help keep air circulating. All standard guidelines regarding masks and facial coverings in effect at the time should be followed by both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
For more information, visit MerrimacFire.org.
