MERRIMAC — Local officials gave the public their views on the annual budget, recreational marijuana and Proposition 2½ overrides on Wednesday night.
Residents will be asked to approve the town’s proposed $19.9 million annual operating budget during the annual spring Town Meeting at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir Elementary School on Monday, April 25, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
A group of town officials, including Selectmen Chris Manni and Joel Breen, Police Chief Eric Shears and Town Administrator/Finance Director Carol McLeod, met with a group of roughly 40 residents to discuss the budget during a public forum at Town Hall. Manni and Breen spoke as residents, not as representatives of the Board of Selectmen. The full board was not at the forum.
Pentucket override
Merrimac is joined by Groveland and West Newbury in the Pentucket Regional School District and two of the three towns must approve the proposed $49.2 million operating budget for it to move forward. The district is headquartered in West Newbury.
West Newbury has already stated its intent to fund the Pentucket budget, while both Merrimac and Groveland are facing Proposition 2½ overrides.
A $470,000 Proposition 2½ override will need to be approved at the Merrimac Town Meeting on April 25 and in the town election May 2, while Groveland voters will face a $426,838 override question of their own.
According to McLeod, if approved, the Merrimac override would cost the average taxpayer roughly $214 per year.
McLeod went on to say the Pentucket assessment accounts for about 60% of the town’s spending and, “The town lives within the balance of that.”
If one of the two towns adopts an override, the other town will need to come up with the proper funding to match.
If Groveland were to approve its override while Merrimac did not, McLeod said the town could be looking at layoffs.
“It would mean significant cuts on the town side, which would be very, very difficult to sustain the services that we have today,” she said.
McLeod asked those in attendance Wednesday night to reach out to their state legislators and ask for a better education funding formula.
“(Pentucket) got under $70,000 in new money from the state this year. That’s it from the state, they can’t operate on that,” she said.
Recreational marijuana
Voters at Town Meeting will also be given the chance to approve a warrant article that would allow the sale of recreational marijuana within town limits.
Merrimac has little to no industrial commercial base and a local medicinal marijuana dealer, beWell Organic Medicine, has stated that a recreational store could potentially bring in about $250,000 in new annual revenue for the town.
Manni told residents that Merrimac is book-ended by retail cannabis in Amesbury to the east and Haverhill to the west, and said the moral hazard of the issue has taken care of itself.
“We need to vet these things and have these conversations because, even if it ends up being $20,000 or $50,000 a year, that is money that is not coming out of your pocket,” he told residents Wednesday night.
Shears said the Merrimac Police Department has not been negatively affected by beWell Organic Medicine’s medicinal marijuana business, which he said is highly regulated and very well run.
“Every dealing that we have had with them has been professional. There has not been a traffic impact at all from their current model and, if there is in a future model, we can manage that and they will pay for that,” Shears said.
The police chief also said he doesn’t foresee having to add an additional officer to deal with a potential recreational marijuana dispensary.
Breen spoke in favor of recreational marijuana in general and beWell Organic Medicine in particular.
“We have proven that we can have a good partner in beWell Organic Medicine as a medical facilitator in town. If they wanted to come in and apply, then we could have that conversation but the first step is allowing it, then we can just go from there,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
