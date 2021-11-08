MERRIMAC — The town took time to honor two of its finest when police Sgt. David Vance and Patrolman Michael McGrath celebrated their retirement after a combined 84 years of service.
About 50 residents, selectmen, legislators, and police and fire officials filled the Merrimac police headquarters on Thursday to honor Vance and McGrath.
Police Chief Eric Shears said professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence are the core values of the Merrimac Police Department.
“Although these men possess all of these, dedication is what describes both of them best,” Shears said. “Both have worked diligently to support our department and community for decades. They are dedicated to our department, to each other, their families and to the citizens we serve.”
McGrath graduated from Pentucket Regional High School in 1976 and begin working as a reserve police officer in Groveland in 1980 before joining the Merrimac force in the same capacity eight years later.
“I went down to (the Groveland Police Department) and had an interview. That was 41 years ago,” McGrath said.
The 64-year-old worked as a Merrimac reserve police officer for many years, picking up shifts in the evening, holidays and weekends, all while working full-time jobs at Lucien Technologies and Stoneham Bank.
Shears said in looking back at his career, McGrath is particularly proud of the day he delivered a baby when a woman went into labor at home.
“(His wife) said he was so excited about it when he came home that night,” Shears said. “But he was disappointed that the birth did not make the evening news.”
Shears told McGrath on Thursday that he spoke to the little girl’s mother and her 6-year-old daughter is now a first-grader in Amesbury.
“She is so grateful for your help that night and she wishes you the very best in your retirement,” Shears said.
Vance graduated from Pentucket in 1977 and became a full-time Merrimac police officer soon after finishing college in 1983. The 63-year-old eventually became the chief’s field training officer when Shears was a 20-year-old reserve police officer.
Vance became became well known for his work with the Pentucket Regional School District, where he helped to establish the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program for sixth-graders.
Former Donaghue Elementary School Principal Annette Autiello said Vance was a student in her first class as a teacher.
“I have known David a long time,” Autiello said. “He did so many wonderful things at the Donaghue School as our DARE officer. He is a gentleman, he is kind, he is compassionate. He helped so many kids and it wasn’t just the sixth grade. Everybody loved him.”
McGrath gave a humorous but emotional farewell speech at the retirement ceremony.
“I want to say thank you and apologize to my family for not being there during those times when, you know, ‘Hey, we’ve got a party this weekend ...’ and (I had to tell them), ‘Sorry, but I’ve got to work,’” McGrath said. “Now, I don’t have to say that anymore.”
Vance said he enjoyed working in Merrimac and is going to miss being a full-time police officer.
“It really makes me feel great that, after the work that I have done, to see this show of support from the town,” Vance said. “I enjoyed working in the town and I’m going to miss it.’”
Shears said both men have an unquestionable work ethic, are always available to help, and will continue to work occasionally for the department as special officers.
“Their retirement marks an end of an era for the Merrimac Police Department,” Shears said. “They will both definitely be missed.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
