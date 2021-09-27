MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library is presenting its “Fright Night Series” of virtual events in October.
The library is partnering with Tewksbury Public Library and several other libraries in the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium to bring these programs to area communities.
Teens and adults can register at www.merrimaclibrary.org through the events calendar.
“When Objects Talk Back: A Look Into Haunted Objects with TAPS” will be presented Oct. 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom.
Cody Ray DesBiens and Satori Hawes of Travel Channel’s “Ghost Nation” will speak on haunted objects.
Participants will get a chance to see some of the alleged haunted objects that they have recovered during their paranormal investigations. DesBiens and Hawes are investigators with the paranormal investigation team TAPS, also known as The Atlantic Paranormal Society.
“Witches and Warlocks of Massachusetts” with Peter Muise will be presented Oct. 14 from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom.
Participants can learn about the earliest Puritan accounts of 17th century witches; urban legends about desolate locations haunted by ghostly witch hunt victims; tales of Cape Cod sailors battling witches; the Dogtown witches; and Half-Hanged Mary, a witch who died twice and inspired “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Muise, who has appeared on the Travel Channel’s “Mysteries at the Museum,” is the author of “Legends and Lore of the North Shore”; contributed to “The Real Witches of New England”; and is a blogger at “New England Folklore.”
“Chasing Chandler: Is The Tewksbury Library Haunted?” will be presented Oct. 29 from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom.
Over the past 10 years, there have been reports of unexplainable phenomena, from shadowy figures to whispering in empty rooms to falling books seemingly defying the laws of physics.
The library commissioned several investigative groups to gather evidence of any supernatural being haunting the library. The team will produce its findings — which will include videos, photos, EVPs and other test results.
