MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library presents “Bringing Our Heroes Home” on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. in conjunction with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
This virtual program is open to all members of the public ages 18 and up. Registration is online at www.merrimaclibrary.org through the library events calendar.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is an agency within the Department of Defense whose mission is to recover American military personnel who are listed as prisoners of war or missing in action from past conflicts, and countries around the world.
The agency uses everything from satellites to map battlefields from World War II, to DNA in a single tooth to find and identify heroes who have been missing for as much as 80 years. Whether diving underwater off the coast of Europe or searching the jungles of Vietnam, they continue to fulfill the nation’s promise to leave no one behind.
The DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Base in Nebraska is the largest and most diverse skeletal identification lab in the world and is staffed by more than 30 anthropologists, archaeologists and forensic odontologists.
Forensic anthropologist Traci Van Deest will talk about the DPAA’s mission of finding and identifying the remains of missing U.S. service members and to provide the fullest possible accounting of missing personnel for their families.
Van Deest will also share some of her field experiences as one of many dedicated investigators who travel the world looking for the missing.
“We wanted to find a meaningful way to commemorate Veterans Day, and we feel that this is the perfect way to do so,” said Tracy Shaw, the library’s adult programming coordinator. “It’s important that veterans, their families and residents know that work to bring our fallen and missing service personnel home continues long after wars end.
“We hope that the community will join us to learn more about this organization and the amazing work that they do every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.