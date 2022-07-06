MERRIMAC — Local police are looking for a man accused of approaching and soliciting a 15-year-old resident over the holiday weekend.
Police responded to Pine and Church streets about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report that a young teen was approached by a suspicious man, according to a Merrimac police press release.
The suspect asked the child multiple times if he wanted any money or a ride, which the child refused. He is described as a white man in his 20s with bleach blond hair wearing a multicolored, vertical-striped tank top with stud earrings.
He was last seen driving a silver Toyota sedan with New Hampshire plates with black rims, heading north toward New Hampshire.
On Tuesday, Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears said police were still looking for the man who approached the teen.
Anyone with any information about this incident, the vehicle or driver — particularly residents of the Pine Street and Church Street area — are asked to call the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.
