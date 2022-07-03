MERRIMAC — Police are investigating a report that a suspicious man solicited a teenage boy Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to Pine and Church streets about 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report that the 15-year-old was approached by a suspicious man, according to Chief Eric Shears.
The man allegedly asked the boy multiple times if he wanted money or a ride, which the teen refused, Shears said in a release.
The suspect is described as white and in his 20s with bleached blond hair and wearing a multicolored, vertical-striped tank top with stud earrings. He was last seen driving a silver Toyota sedan with New Hampshire license plates and black rims, heading north toward New Hampshire.
Anyone with any information about this incident, the vehicle or driver — particularly residents of the Pine Street and Church Street area — is asked to call the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.
