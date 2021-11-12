MERRIMAC — Police are urging the public to lock their car doors after a series of thefts from parked vehicles occurred off Broad Street Wednesday night.
Merrimac Police Sgt. Richard Holcroft said someone went into six unlocked cars on Carriage Court, School Street and Mill Street Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
“They were all in the same area, right off of Broad Street and near I-495,” Holcroft said. “Miscellaneous items were also taken from the vehicles.”
Holcroft asked that anyone who saw something Wednesday night or early Thursday morning contact the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.
According to Holcroft, car break-ins like the ones experienced in Merrimac Wednesday evening and Thursday morning are not typically isolated incidents and may be tied to other criminal activity in the surrounding communities.
“This has been happening in this area,” Holcroft said. “There’s nothing specific with that but it seems that, unfortunately, the people that do this, do it in groups. It is usually not an individual and they are in multiple communities at the same time.”
Holcroft asked that residents remove their valuables and belongings from their vehicles and lock their car doors at night.
“The main target was unlocked vehicles, so we are asking residents to lock their vehicles and be vigilant,” Holcroft said. “If they see or hear anything, don’t hesitate to call. The public is our eyes and ears in a lot of cases. So it is important to reach out and tell us what they are seeing and hearing.”
Holcroft also urged residents with camera systems to make sure they are working properly.
“A lot of families have home security devices but we have found in past investigations that some of them are not turned on or the batteries are not working,” Holcroft said. “The settings might not have been appropriate or updated either. So, there was some disappointment after the fact that they weren’t able to capture evidence that might have been helpful in identifying either the time frame or, more specifically, the suspect.”
Holcroft also urged residents to check the batteries in their home security systems.
“It’s just like when we check our smoke detectors,” Holcroft said. “Make sure that your camera systems are up and running. We spend a lot of money on these things and, when you want them, you want them to work.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.