MERRIMAC — Chief Eric Shears and the Merrimac Police Department wish to share important information relating to Vehicle Safety Recalls Week.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration administered over 1,000 safety recalls affecting nearly 35 million vehicles and other equipment in 2021. Yet, millions of vehicle recalls go unrepaired or unaddressed every year.
Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, which coincides with the week leading up to daylight saving time, began on March 7. Merrimac Police urge residents to use this week as a reminder to check for safety recalls for each of their vehicles.
Every vehicle recall is serious and affects a driver’s safety. That's why Vehicle Safety Recalls Week focuses on the importance of getting recalls fixed immediately and checking for recalls at least twice a year (the NHTSA also recommends checking for recalls in the week leading up to the end of daylight saving time in the fall).
Merrimac police urge residents to take the following three steps to check if there has been a recall for their vehicle.
•Find the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Look for the 17-character VIN on the lower left of a car's windshield, or on the label inside the driver side door jamb. You might also find the VIN on the vehicle’s registration or on insurance documents.
•Search the VIN. You can search for recalls using the VIN at NHTSA.gov/Recalls. The search will indicate if there’s an open safety recall affecting the vehicle and what steps to take.
•Act quickly. If there is an open recall, immediately get the vehicle repaired for free at a local dealership. Follow the steps indicated by the response to the VIN search. The vehicle’s manufacturer is required by law to address the recall for free.
Recalls are also issued for child car seats, tires and vehicle-related equipment such as bike racks. If any of these items are recalled, manufacturers are required to fix the problem by repairing it, replacing it or offering a refund.
With NHTSA's free SaferCar app, drivers can get recall information sent to their phone. Download SaferCar, for Android and iOS, add the vehicle and equipment, and the app will send an alert if a safety recall is issued.
