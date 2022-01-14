MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library presents “The Politics of Tea: The East India Company and British Tea Culture” starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. The program will be held via Zoom.
Anglophile and former United Kingdom resident Claire Evans is back with a follow-up to her “Great British Baking Tour” virtual presentation to explore the background of the most lucrative corporate venture the world has ever known and the product it brought to the West at any cost.
For all its genteel connotations, the history of tea is steeped in espionage, rebellion and the rise of an empire, according to a release from the library.
With a nod to the popular “Bridgerton” series, learn how tea infused British society from top to bottom and what to expect at an afternoon tea.
Register through the library’s events calendar on its website: www.merrimaclibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.