MERRIMAC — Selectmen are looking to spend some federal funds and intend to start by improving water main distribution problems in the Bear Hill Road neighborhood.
The town already received half of its $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding last year and formed a roughly 24-member, ad hoc committee to try to find the best ways to use the money.
ARPA money can be used to support public health response efforts or address negative economic impacts from the pandemic; replace public sector revenue loss; establish premium pay for essential workers and investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Selectman Chris Manni chaired the ARPA Committee and said it included Police Chief Eric Shears, Fire Chief Larry Fisher and Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew, as well as a group of private citizens.
The committee also received input from state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and recently published an executive summary of its process and results.
“This was a very diverse group,” Manni said.
The committee recommended and approved using federal funding on Sept. 14 to upgrade the town’s water main distribution to increase the diameter of water mains in critical areas.
“This is a great opportunity to address the quality of life and get some roads done as well,” Manni said.
According to Manni, the committee was focused on four sections of town that need the most infrastructure work, including two sections of Bear Hill Road, as well as Winter Street to Woodland Street and Locust Street.
“Our water mains in those areas are only six inches in diameter,” Manni said. “That is just not sufficient for fire safety and having even water flow to your house. So, those areas of town are deficient and this is something that we clearly want to address. I’m not sure if we’re going to have enough money to finish Locust Street. But let’s see how the bids come in.”
Manni added that any water main work would have the added benefit of new roadwork being placed back on top of it.
“We take care of the infrastructure, we make sure that the quality of life has been upgraded and get the road on top of it,” Manni said. “For me, that’s going to give us a 50-year return on our investment, rather than doing it in the short term. You’re simply not going to get the same return on investment over decades with that.”
The Board of Selectmen has already received construction bids of $1.2 million to do two of the targeted sections on Bear Hill Road and approved the work last week, according to Manni.
“We said ‘that’s better than we thought it would be, let’s go,’” Manni said.
The ARPA Committee also approved using federal funding for building an emergency shelter, cooling station or heating station at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School.
“We are looking at this like, if we have a prolonged power outage, like we had a couple of years ago, there are many seniors who just have no place to go. The senior center can’t handle everyone if we need an emergency shelter,” Manni said. “If we put a generator in the Sweetsir School, we could do that. The other piece that people are probably not aware of is, we got an additional $100,000 in ARPA money from the state to specifically do that.”
The committee also considered investing in fiber optic, internet broadband infrastructure. But, according to Manni, the town will not be addressing that any time soon.
“We did look into that but, what we were looking at is already obsolete,” Manni said. “Fiber optics is old technology, it is old news. We need to focus on 5G. There are some people who might have some concerns about that so we need to have those conversations. But it sounds like the best thing for the town right now is not even to pursue fiber optics. Let’s just focus on the roads.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
