Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.