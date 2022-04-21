MERRIMAC — The future of the Pentucket Regional School District should be the biggest issue facing voters in next month’s town election.
The annual town election will be held at the Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main St., from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.
A three-year seat on the Pentucket Regional School Committee is the only contested race on the May 2 ballot, which also includes a Proposition 2½ override question.
Merrimac, West Newbury and Groveland make up the Pentucket Regional School District and two of the three towns must approve the schools’ proposed $49.2 million operating budget.
West Newbury has already indicated it will support the Pentucket budget, while Groveland and Merrimac are putting Proposition 2½ overrides in front of town election and town meeting voters.
Merrimac is asking voters to approve or deny a $470,000 Proposition 2½ override at the April 25 Town Meeting. If approved by town meeting voters, then voters at the town election would need to do the same.
Groveland will also ask town meeting and town election voters if they will approve a $426,838 Proposition 2½ override.
Incumbent Pentucket Regional School Committee member Joanna Blanchard is not running for re-election to another three years on the board, while Julie King of 5 Landau Lane and Marice Little of 5 West Main St., will both appear on the May 2 ballot to replace her.
Town Moderator John Santigate is not running for another, one year term and former selectman, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Finance Committee member, W. Earl Baumgardner of 18 Merrimac St. will be on the May 2 ballot to replace him.
Selectman Chris Manni of 10 Dunvegan Drive ran successfully to fill the last year of Holly Moran’s three-year term in 2021.
Manni’s name will appear on the May 2 ballot running unopposed for another three-years on the board.
Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh of 3 Winter St. is also running unopposed for another three years in her position, which she has filled since 2016.
Assessor Joyce Clohecy of 21 Lincoln St. is running unopposed for re-election to a third, three-year term.
Planning Board member Thomas Abisalih of 70 River Road is running for unopposed for another five-year term.
Long time Board of Health member Jason David Sargent of 83 Bear Hill Road is running unopposed for re-election to another three years, as is Library Trustee Robert Michaud of 7 Pine St.
Fire Chief Larry Fisher of 5 Willowdale Drive is running unopposed for re-election to another three years as light commissioner.
Ricky John Pinciaro of 3 Union St., is running to fill a three-year Cemetery Trustee seat, while Sean Michael Cass of 6 Burnside Lane is running for a two-year seat on the Housing Authority and Ayn Kira Carroll of 14 Champion St. is running for a four-year Housing Authority seat.
Constables Raymond Feliz of 7 Freedom Way and Keith David Pullman of 10 Bartlett Street are both unopposed running for re-election to three-year seats.
