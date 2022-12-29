NEWBURYPORT — The 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera matinee radio broadcasts continues Saturday with a program all about great beginnings, featuring voices from operatic history in their very first performances on the Met stage.
“Met Debuts on the Air” showcases artists whose house debuts happened to be captured – by design or by luck – during live Saturday matinee broadcasts.
From Risë Stevens and Astrid Varnay, to Hermann Prey and Kiri Te Kanawa, listeners will hear unforgettable moments across nine decades of Met broadcast history.
“Met Debuts on the Air” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. Joppa Radio is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
