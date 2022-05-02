METHUEN — Chief Scott J. McNamara reports that the Methuen Police Department arrested and charged a juvenile male in connection with a stabbing at Methuen High School on Monday morning.
A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested and charged with:
•Armed assault with intent to murder
•Carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds
•Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts)
•Assault with a dangerous weapon
On Monday, May 2, at approximately 11:40 a.m., a School Resource Officer (SRO) on duty at Methuen High School became aware of an incident and notified public safety dispatchers. Methuen first responders were dispatched. The SRO soon updated dispatchers that an individual had been stabbed and that a suspect was detained.
Upon arrival, first responders located a 15-year-old male who had been stabbed twice in the torso. Firefighters, police officers, and paramedics treated the juvenile, who was transported by the Methuen Fire Department to an area hospital.
A preliminary investigation indicates a juvenile male, who is a former student at Methuen High School, illegally entered the school building for the purposes of confronting a male student who is 16.
A physical altercation ensued and quickly escalated. During the altercation, the student allegedly stabbed the non-student. The student then chased another Methuen High School student while armed, but the other student was able to escape.
A staff member and student who witnessed the initial assault intervened and were able to detain the suspect until police arrived and took him into custody.
Detectives are working with the School Department and other partners to determine how the student came into possession of a knife.
The juvenile who was stabbed likely will face charges connected with his unauthorized entry into the school. It appears he was let into the building by two other students who opened a locked side door.
Officials are confident that the two parties are known to each other and that there was no threat against the larger school community.
McNamara has been in contact with Methuen Superintendent of Schools Brandi Kwong and High School Supervising Principal Richard Barden. The Methuen Police Department and Methuen Public Schools will jointly review security measures, including policies regarding door locking and building access.
Methuen High School was dismissed early. There will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the remainder of the week out of an abundance of caution.
The juvenile suspect who was charged today is being held on $250,000 cash bail. The suspect is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court Juvenile Division.
"I would like to stress that we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to students, staff, or the community at large," McNamara said. "I would also like to recognize the quick response of the student and staff member who intervened, as well as the quick response of school nurses who helped to provide medical aid."
"The safety and security of our schools is paramount, and we will be taking the necessary steps to review our policies and procedures regarding school safety to ensure something like this does not occur in the future," said Mayor Neil Perry. "I am grateful for the response of our police department, school employees and students, which ensured this incident was brought to a quick conclusion."
