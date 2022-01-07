The Metropolitan Opera’s Saturday matinee broadcasts continue with an opera that made history when it opened the 2021-22 season: "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" by acclaimed jazz musician Terence Blanchard, the first work by a Black composer presented by the company.
Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads this performance from last fall. The libretto by Kasi Lemmons is based on the memoir by columnist Charles M. Blow, a story about coming of age in the rural South and triumphing over trauma and hardship. Will Liverman, Angel Blue and Latonia Moore lead an ensemble cast in a richly melodic, uniquely American score that unites opera, jazz, gospel, and dance. "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" will be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, Jan. 8 on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.