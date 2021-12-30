NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s matinee broadcasts ring in the new year Saturday at 1 p.m. with a new production of “Cinderella.”
This adaptation of Jules Massenet’s “Cendrillon” is sung in English and is 90 minutes for family audiences.
Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard stars as Cinderella with Emily D’Angelo as her Prince Charming, Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and Laurent Naouri and Stephanie Blythe as her feuding guardians.
Maestro Emmanuel Villaume conducts the score. “Cinderella” will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on WJOP 96.3 FM.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about Met Broadcasts.
