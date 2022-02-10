The Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-22 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with a highlight from last fall: Verdi’s Requiem, which was performed in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. This pre-season concert was the first performance to take place inside the Metropolitan Opera House following the company’s 18-month closure due to the pandemic. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin led the Met Chorus and Orchestra in Verdi’s powerful and deeply moving setting of the Mass, with an acclaimed quartet of soloists: soprano Ailyn Pérez; mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung; tenor Matthew Polenzani; and bass-baritone Eric Owens. Verdi’s “Requiem” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 12 on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
