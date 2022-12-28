WEST NEWBURY — A lack of clarity appears to have stalled progress on a plan to make the town’s largest recreation area more universally accessible.
Leaders of three land use committees in town met with the Select Board recently to weigh in on a conceptual design of an all-access trail at Mill Pond Recreation Area offered by landscape consultant Trent Lloyd this summer.
Chairs Ryan Goodwin of the Mill Pond Committee, Brad Buschur of the Parks and Recreation Commission and Pat Reeser of the Open Space Committee each spoke in favor of improvements to the area, but were less united on what that would look like.
At issue appears to be whether to focus on exclusively permitting trail improvements or to pursue permitting of a broader vision for the area.
The 270-acre Mill Pond Recreation Area at 693 Main St. has a natural, rustic atmosphere that appeals to a wide variety of people – from hikers, equestrians, birders and butterfly enthusiasts to sports lovers, dog walkers, and Boy and Girl Scout troops.
Lloyd’s design hones in on the area near Mill Pond and the Mill Pond Building. It was hoped that the consultant’s work would better position the town for a competitive MassTrails grant in the future.
West Newbury has more than 40 miles of trails but none were designed with universal accessibility in mind, according to an application for use of Community Preservation Act funding for a design consultant filed by Buschur last year.
The proposed trail would meet or exceed Americans with Disabilities Act compliance by creating a universally accessible trail for wildlife viewing and fishing, a picnic area, dog wading area, and the Mill Pond Building, the application states.
Of the $30,000 in Community Preservation Act funding allocated, $17,375 has been expended. Williams & Sparages received $11,750 for wetlands resource delineation; Lloyd received the balance.
“The fee paid to the landscape designer didn’t include the full contracted amount since the lack of local consensus on project design prevented completion of the hard and soft cost estimates,” said Town Manager Angus Jennings, noting that Lloyd’s contract expired earlier this fall while the Select Board waited for recommendations from Goodwin, Reeser and Buschur.
Unspent and uncommitted Community Preservation Act funding for this project totals $12,625.
Based on 185 comments gathered during four visioning sessions last spring, Lloyd determined the goal was to maintain the area’s natural beauty while creating an accessible trail, increasing parking and fixing problems with erosion.
The plan proposes installing a lot next to the pond with handicapped-accessible parking. All other parking is directed to a new lot created behind the Mill Pond Building, with the roadway in that area adjusted to accommodate two-way traffic.
The slope from the upper lot leading down to the pond would be improved, with accessibility featured in spots around the dock, beach and Look Out Point. From the handicapped parking lot, a well-defined pathway would lead to a refurbished dock.
A picnic area with a couple of benches and tables bisects the pathway, parallel to the pond. The current roadway along the edge of the pond becomes a wide trail that extends to cross a dike and reach a cluster of pine trees farther down.
The final step in the consultant’s scope of work would be research of construction costs and the permitting process.
“The plan that Trent came up with seems pretty reasonable,” said Select Board member Rick Parker.
Reeser, however, was “very disappointed” with the design. Lloyd’s deliverables didn’t meet requirements of the contract and offered no guidelines for how accessibility was established. Issues concerning natural heritage or Historical Commission permitting weren’t addressed, she noted, asking how the new trail would be accessible to the hearing and vision impaired.
There should be viewing platforms and stopping points along the way and the location of the trailhead identified. Reeser said the people that the trail is meant to serve were not among those consulted and wanted specific ADA guidelines cited. She argued that Lloyd also needs to address issues regarding drainage, grading, code requirements, natural resources in the area and strengths of the site.
“Trent has a lot of work to do for us in her final report,” Reeser said.
At her initial visioning session, the consultant clarified that providing access did not necessarily mean the pathway would be ADA compliant, but instead would be easier for people with mobility issues, senior citizens or parents pushing strollers.
Parker felt a broader vision should have been included. Colleague Wendy Reed said Lloyd’s proposal looks less like the rural jewel prized by so many who visit it and more like a city park.
Jennings cautioned against disparaging a vendor in public. “She did the work she was hired to do,” he said.
Buschur saw the project as a way to create pathways to natural spots where people can pause and admire the scenery. “Parks and Recs is here to help,” he said. “I just hope we can all come together collaboratively and recognize the potential of this site.”
Board Chair David Archibald said expanding the scope makes sense, noting, “We’re building a really nice interior of the car but we don’t have an engine.”
Goodwin agreed, calling it “pennywise and pound foolish” to focus solely on the access trail. But Reeser stressed that her committee should not – and would not – be the stewards of an expanded project.
“It seems like we don’t have a consensus on this working group … . I don’t see a path forward,” Reed said, adding “no pun intended.”
With all the town has on its plate, the board members agreed this may not be the best time to consider this project.
