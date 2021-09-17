PLUM ISLAND – Artist Joe Cmar displays his miniature works in "Honey, I Shrunk Plum Island" - coinciding for at least one day with Plumfest music festival on Saturday.
Cmar's miniatures are on display in the free exhibit today, Sept. 17, and Saturday (when Plumfest starts at noon and runs until 6 p.m. and features 30 bands performing around the island), at the PITA Hall at 8 Plum Island Blvd. on Plum Island. Cmar's exhibit is open both Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.