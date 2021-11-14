State Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, will hold office hours this week in Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland and Newbury this week.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16:
At the Boxford Council on Aging, from 9-10 a.m.
In Georgetown, at the Council on Aging from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
At Groveland Town Hall from noon to 1 p.m.
On Thursday, Nov. 18:
At the Newbury Council on Aging from noon to 1 p.m.
Residents can also contact Mirra's office by emailing leonard.mirra@mahouse.gov or calling 617-722-3803.
