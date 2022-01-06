MERRIMAC — A local lawmaker is doing what he can to make police work more attractive for potential officers.
Last spring, state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, authored a pair of bills that he said are designed to make it easier for people to go into police work. Both bills received public hearings by the state Senate on Tuesday and are before the Joint Committee on Public Service.
Mirra said Bill H2734 (https://malegislature.gov/Bills/192/H2734) would allow students studying criminal justice to have their tuition waived at state colleges, universities and community colleges.
“Police chiefs have been telling me that they are facing critical staffing shortfalls in police officers,” Mirra said. “They think this is going to be a public safety crisis in the near future if we don’t do something about this.”
Merrimac’s Eric Shears is one of those police chiefs and said his department of nine officers – including himself – is searching for two replacements.
“I need eight officers in order to staff two officers per shift,” Shears said. “This problem isn’t only going on in Merrimac. All of the surrounding communities in the commonwealth are looking for new police officers.”
Mirra said more police officers are aging out of the system and not as many young people are going into law enforcement.
“That has led to a staffing shortfall that could eventually lead to a very dangerous place in the near future,” Mirra said.
Mirra’s second bill, H2735 (https://malegislature.gov/Bills/192/H2735), would allow the state to help make student loan payments for anyone working at a Massachusetts law enforcement agency.
“People who go into the health care field can often get assistance if they work at a big city hospital. Other big cities have done that because there were certain areas that had a hard time drawing doctors and nurses,” Mirra said. “This would be along the same lines. It would offer the same kind of incentives.”
Mirra added that area police chiefs have told him they are looking for more minority police officers and he believes his bills could help with that staffing issue as well.
“We would like nothing better than to see more minority people go into this field,” Mirra said. “We would especially like to see them joining the forces of the big city police departments. That way, the police in those big cities can look like the population they are policing. We haven’t been able to do that in great numbers yet and this may be a good way to encourage that.”
State Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, is his hometown’s former police chief and said he supports Mirra’s two bills.
“This is recognition of the difficult job that law enforcement is,” Tucker said. “We should be rewarding people who enter this profession. I think this is a commonsense approach to getting the best candidates.”
Mirra said college-educated police officers have been found to have better reading and writing skills, fewer disciplinary problems, and are far less likely to use deadly force.
“This is something that benefits us all,” Mirra said. “If you look at the big picture, this could actually save us money in the long run. We will have more effective police officers who are better trained and better educated.”
Shears agreed with Mirra.
“There is some great potential here and it would be nice to see a bill like this passed,” Shears said. “It would be great for a young person who is coming out of high school and has a dream to become a police officer.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
