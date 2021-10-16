Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, will hold office hours for October in Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland and Newbury.
The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Boxford Council on Aging, from 9-10 a.m.
Georgetown Council on Aging, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Groveland Town Hall, noon to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Newbury Council on Aging, noon to 1 p.m.
Residents can also contact Mirra by emailing leonard.mirra@mahouse.gov or by calling the office at 617-722-2803.
