Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, will hold office hours for October in Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland and Newbury.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Boxford Council on Aging, from 9-10 a.m.

Georgetown Council on Aging, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Groveland Town Hall, noon to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Newbury Council on Aging, noon to 1 p.m.

Residents can also contact Mirra by emailing leonard.mirra@mahouse.gov or by calling the office at 617-722-2803.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you