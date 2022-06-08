NEWBURYPORT — A Molin Upper Elementary School fifth-grader planted a permanent reminder of a recent job well done on school grounds Monday afternoon.
The state Department of Recreation and Conservation administers an annual Arbor Day poster contest which sees fifth-grade classes from across the state submitting their own artwork. The winning entries are then used as artwork for DCR’s annual calendar.
This year’s poster contest theme was “Be A Cool Community, Plant Trees!” and Molin Upper Elementary School fifth-grader Emmaline Baptiste took first place, guaranteeing her the month of January, as well as the calendar’s cover.
Baptiste said she was very excited when she found out she won.
“I didn’t think I was going to win the entire thing. I’m honored,” she said.
Baptiste’s poster shows three frames. The first features a hand holding a sapling. The second shows the hand holding a young tree. and the third depicts the hand holding a fully grown tree, which has fit into its community.
“While the city grows, the tree grows,” Baptiste’s teacher Kathleen Petrie said.
Each Massachusetts public elementary school is allowed to submit one design for the DCR’s poster contest. Baptiste’s design was submitted to the state after it took first place in a separate competition at the Molin over the winter.
Petrie’s students are known as the “Petrie Peeps” around Newburyport. Her fifth-graders Harry Bauer and Jules DePasqua took second and third place, respectively, in the school’s in-house poster contest, as well.
“Trees help with the environment,” Bauer said.
Petrie said she is very proud of her three students.
“It’s definitely amazing to have three winners at every stage of the game,” she said.
Representatives from the Department of Conservation and Recreation made the trip to the Molin Upper Elementary School on Monday afternoon to assist the Petrie Peeps in planting a flowering crabapple tree to celebrate Baptiste’s accomplishment.
Parks Manager Mike Hennessey said the tree will bloom white and could grow to two to three times its depth size.
“We will keep a close eye on it over the summer, but trees are designed to live forever,” he said.
Baptiste’s mother, Danielle Baptiste, said she is delighted for her daughter, too.
“She’s constantly doing art, so this really was no surprise, whatsoever,” she said.
Emmaline Baptiste said it would be “pretty cool” to visit her tree when she graduates high school in 2029.
“Maybe I’ll check in on it, from time to time,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.