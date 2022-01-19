NEWBURYPORT — Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School students will join nearly 17 million students around the world next week in participating in the 11th annual Great Kindness Challenge.
The challenge, presented by the global nonprofit Kids for Peace, was launched with three Carlsbad, California, schools in 2012 to address bullying and foster connect, inclusion and compassion.
As word of the challenge has spread over the years, the program has grown to nearly 17 million students at 33,000 schools across 115 countries and all 50 states.
“We are living through a global pandemic, which is hugely impacting our families, students, communities and the world,” Jill McManigal, co-founder and executive director of Kids for Peace, said in a press release.
“We are truly grateful for all educators who not only ensure safe school environments but are also committed to creating school cultures that promote equity, community, empathy and social-emotional wellness,” McManigal added. “The Great Kindness Challenge provides educators and students the tools, opportunity and encouragement to actively create a positive, respectful and inclusive school culture for all.”
Schools and students are drawn to the program for its positive and proactive approach to creating kinder school climates through a variety of simple intentional acts of kindness, according to the press release.
Students will be encouraged to complete various acts of kindness over the course of the week, as well as take part in additional community-building events and community service projects.
All Molin students will write thank-you cards and messages of support to local health care workers for their selfless efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the simple acts of kindness that students will be invited to participate in include helping their teacher with certain tasks, reading a book to a younger student, and sitting with a new group of children at lunch.
To learn more, visit www.greatkindnesschallenge.org.
