NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Montessori School will participate in the annual celebration of the International Day of Peace on Sept. 21 in conjunction with Montessori schools from across the globe.
Each classroom will have a turn to gather by the colorful pinwheels, decorated by students, for a special “Sing Peace Around the World Celebration.”
The song “Light a Candle for Peace” will begin on the shores of New Zealand and continue to travel from country to country, continent to continent and time zone to time zone until it reaches the Hawaiian Islands 24 hours later.
Students at Newburyport Montessori School will be singing and adding their peace contribution to the community starting at 10 a.m. next to the Unitarian Church on Pleasant Street.
The program is expected to end by 10:45 a.m. The public is welcome to join the students and staff of the school.
