NEWBURYPORT — The comedy "Moonglow" will be presented at the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Thursday through Sunday.
"Moonglow" by Jack Neary and the Players' Ring of Portsmouth is co-produced with The Actors Studio of Newburyport. It is the story of a Lowell music teacher who in 1967 confronts a life-changing decision he made in 1945.
Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The cast features local actors, including John Budzyna, Kimberly Holliday, Tom Hickey, Ashley Risteen, Kerry Quinn and Ava Valianti. The stage is managed by Deirdre Budzyna.
Tickets are available on online or by calling the box office at 978-462-7336. Tickets are $28 for students, seniors and theater members, and $30 for adults.
The Firehouse is a nonprofit center for the arts in Newburyport's Market Square.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.