NEWBURYPORT — Gary Gastman, executive director of Link House, Inc., will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday, May 5 to discuss how the nonprofit will mark Mental Health Awareness month during May as well as plans for commemorating their upcoming 50th anniversary.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Gastman about Link House’s history of providing residential substance abuse services on the North Shore, as well as their expansion into providing outpatient individual, family, and group counseling.
Gastman will also discuss how Link House is responding to the ongoing and widespread mental health crisis enveloping communities locally and throughout the U.S.
“The Morning Show” broadcasts on Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3), and livestreams on YouTube at NCMHub.org. After broadcast, scroll down the YouTube Playlist for the show, or listen on the Sound Cloud (click the cloud icon) at NCMHub.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.