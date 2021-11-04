NEWBURYPORT — Mythologist and author Michael Meade appears Thursday on "The Morning Show" to discuss how political- and climate-related calamities – making it seem that an apocalypse is imminent – is not new.
Meade is the author of "Why the World Doesn’t End: Tales of Renewal in Times of Loss."
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Meade about the roots of the Greek word "apokalypsis, which means not the “fiery end of everything,” but “lifting the veil,” revealing hidden wounds to nature and culture. The root of the word “end,” Meade has written, is “loose ends,” or threads to be rewoven into new forms.
Meade says an accelerating collapse of institutions brings people closer to renewal. In the U.S., there is a need for transformation of racial justice, as well as strengthening democracy and caring for the earth, Meade said.
“The Morning Show” airs at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
