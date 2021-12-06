Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning light rain. High 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.