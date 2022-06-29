NEWBURYPORT — Author Neal Thompson will appear on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to talk about his recent book “The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of an American Dynasty.”
Thompson, formerly a reporter for The New York Times and The Washington Post,” is the author of five other highly acclaimed books, according to a press release.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Thompson about what he describes as “the largely forgotten truth” that the legendary Kennedy dynasty started with “nothing, just a poor, hardworking widowed grocer named Bridget and her four fatherless children living in an East Boston tenement.”
“First Kennedys” pays homage to the entrepreneurial savvy, courage and generosity of the dynasty’s founding but “lost” matriarch, Bridget Murphy Kennedy.
The book also lays bare the history of bigotry, violence and extreme poverty encountered by waves of Irish immigrants arriving in the U.S. during the mid- to late 19th century.
It also details how this first generation of Kennedys – as remains true for early generations of immigrants from everywhere – overcame immense obstacles to trailblaze pathways toward better lives for their descendants, the press release said.
For more information on Neal Thompson and “First Kennedys,” visit www.nealthompson.com.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This prerecorded interview will also be available at 9 AM on YouTube (at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, click “playlist” on YouTube and scroll down.
