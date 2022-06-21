NEWBURYPORT — Matthew MacWilliams appears on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss his book “On Fascism: 12 Lessons from American History.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with MacWilliams, an expert on American authoritarianism, about the nation’s longstanding tug-of-war between democratic, egalitarian aspirations and autocratic, divisive impulses that course through the entirety of U.S. history, focusing on illustrative historical examples dating from the nation’s founding to today’s headlines.
MacWilliams holds a doctorate in political science from UMass Amherst.
“If you care about the promise of America,” MacWilliams has said, “coming to terms with our failures and confronting their root causes is an essential step toward rejecting authoritarianism and attaining a robust e pluribus unum (out of many, one) steeped in the power of equality, diversity, and democracy.”
For information about MacWilliams and “On Fascism,” visit www.matthewmacwilliams.com.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This prerecorded interview will also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube (at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
