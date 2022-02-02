The Revs. Dr. Jerred Mercer, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Rebecca Bryan, minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, will visit "The Morning Show” on Thursday, Feb. 3, to discuss the resources their communities are devoting to resettling Afghan evacuee families.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Mercer and Bryan about their decision to welcome and provide aid to the families; about how the wider community in Greater Newburyport has been providing help as well as opportunities to continue helping; and ongoing, long-term goals to provide permanent homes and livelihoods for adults, and schooling for children.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also live streams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, look on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
