NEWBURYPORT — To celebrate Women’s History Month, “The Morning Show” will welcome author and activist Michelle Duster on Thursday, March 24, to discuss the legacy of her great-grandmother Ida B. Wells (1863-1931), a fearless and trailblazing civil rights and anti-lynching journalist.
In January, Wells was honored by toy maker Mattel, which issued a Barbie doll with her likeness as part of its “Inspiring Women” series, which also includes Maya Angelou, Eleanor Roosevelt and Helen Keller.
In 2020, Wells was awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize, citing “her courageous reporting on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans during the era of lynching.”
The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, which opened in 2018 and is dedicated to telling and humanizing the history of slavery, mass incarceration and lynching, includes a reflection space in honor of Wells.
Suzanne Dubus, executive director of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, will also visit the show. Since 1982, the Geiger Center has worked to end domestic violence.
Dubus will describe the center’s 10th annual White Ribbon Event, part of a worldwide movement for human rights that engages men and boys to help end gender-based violence.
Launching on Monday, March 28, this year’s weeklong events will feature daily videos featuring staff, board members, students and community members discussing the White Ribbon campaign and services offered by the Geiger Center. For information, visit www.jeannegeiger.org/events.
“The Morning Show” broadcasts on Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube at NCMHub.org. After broadcast, scroll down the YouTube Playlist for the show, or listen on the Sound Cloud (click the cloud) at NCMHub.org.
