NEWBURYPORT — Dr. Janet Lewis, co-founder of the Climate Psychiatry Alliance, appears Thursday on “The Morning Show” to discuss mental health impacts of climate change.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Lewis about the psychological effects of environmental disasters such as storms, floods and wildfires, as well as in response to dire forecasts of an increasingly uninhabitable planet.
Lewis will also discuss the psychological roots of denial and inaction in response to the climate crisis – sometimes called “ecoparalysis.”
Lewis will describe how the alliance works to help people develop “transformational resilience,” to build the courage and resolve to face the reality of climate change, and to cope with anxiety, dread and grief.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.