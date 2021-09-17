NEWBURYPORT – All Greater Newburyport communities saw double-digit increases in positive COVID-19 cases in the past week, with the exception of Rowley and Salisbury, according to a weekly report from the state Department of Public Health on Thursday.
The DPH showed the total positive case numbers since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020 as follows:
Amesbury, at 1,183, up from 1,158 the previous week; Georgetown, 660, up from 644; Groveland, 539, up from 529; Merrimac, 427, up from 410; Newbury, 356, up from 343 the week before; Newburyport, 1,097, up from 1,079; Rowley, 426, up from 423; Salisbury, 685, up from 680; and West Newbury, 216 positive cases, up from 206 the previous week.
The state reported 16 new deaths from the coronavirus Thursday, for a total of 18,048 confirmed deaths and another 378 deaths probably caused by the virus since the spring of 2020. State officials said there were 1,999 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 736,279 confirmed cases.
An increase in testing for the coronavirus over the past week likely reflects the increased testing taking place in area schools as classes resumed.
The DPH reported 1,437 people were tested in Amesbury in the week ending Sept. 16, up from 1,171 in the week ending Sept. 9. Merrimac saw a sharp increase in the number of people tested for the virus, week over week. A total of 530 people were tested in the week ending Sept. 16, and 423 were tested in the week ending Sept. 9.
Newburyport saw 1,378 people tested for the virus in the week ending Sept. 16, and 1,286 tested in the week ending Sept. 9.
Statewide, school districts reported more than 1,200 student cases of COVID-19 and 190 cases among staff members this week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in its first case report of the new school year Thursday.
The department said the 1,230 student cases represent 0.13% of the estimated 920,000 students enrolled in K-12 schools. The 190 cases among around 140,000 staff members work out to a similar percentage, 0.14%.
After a 2019-2020 school year marked by periods of remote instruction, districts across Massachusetts are now back to full-time in-person learning. Teachers and students age 12 and up are able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but there's still no clear timeline on when younger kids will be eligible for vaccines. Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley has mandated universal mask-wearing in schools until at least Oct. 1, according to State House News Service.
Springfield reported the most student cases, with 70, followed by Wachusett's 40. Of the 400 districts, 160 reported no COVID-19 cases in students. Boston, Worcester and Springfield logged the highest number of staff cases, with eight each. This week's total 1,420 school cases represent cases reported to DESE from Monday through Wednesday this week, and the department said future reports will cover a weekly time frame of Thursday through Wednesday.
In its final report from last school year, the the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education tallied 53 student cases and five staff cases the week of June 10 through June 16.
The department said it expects to report pooled testing results from schools "in the coming weeks," and that more than 2,200 public and private Massachusetts schools, more than twice last year's number, are participating in the state's COVID-19 testing programs, "either rapid testing, pooled testing, test and stay, or a combination of all three."
