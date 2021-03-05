Most of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge beach on Plum Island closes like clockwork every year on April 1 to protect the nesting piping plovers.
Park service personnel always get a lot of questions from people about why the beach closes (except for the area at parking Lot 1 and the state-owner section at Sandy Point) and why the birds get priority over people.
Ranger Matt Poole posted a short video -- with a piping plover cameo -- to explain why.
