Ranger Matt Poole

SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO. Ranger Matt Poole explains to viewers why this little bird gets to take over the refuge beach as of April 1.

Most of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge beach on Plum Island closes like clockwork every year on April 1 to protect the nesting piping plovers.

Park service personnel always get a lot of questions from people about why the beach closes (except for the area at parking Lot 1 and the state-owner section at Sandy Point) and why the birds get priority over people. 

Ranger Matt Poole posted a short video -- with a piping plover cameo -- to explain why. 

