DANVERS — A mother and her 2-year-old son were rushed to a hospital after a fire sparked inside their River Drive home Wednesday night.
The fire broke out in the kitchen of a second-floor unit at the 7 River Drive condominium complex about 10:30 p.m., Danvers fire Chief Robert Amerault said. The address is across from John George Park.
“Upon arrival, our guys made it through the front door, went up the stairs and just as they got to the landing where her unit was, she came out the door holding the baby and fell and collapsed on the floor,” Amerault said.
Firefighters carried the woman and her child to an ambulance and rushed them to Salem Hospital since no MedFlights were available at the time, Amerault said. The mother was treated for smoke inhalation and released from the hospital Thursday morning. Her son was also treated for smoke inhalation and airlifted to a hospital in Boston as a precaution.
“They were extremely lucky. The mother and that child got out literally just in time,” Amerault said. “They came very close to not getting out of there.”
Crews had little trouble knocking down the flames and cleared the scene by 1 a.m., he said. Amerault and some of his staff along with the town’s building commissioner returned to the complex Thursday morning to continue investigating the fire. While they have not determined an official cause yet, the blaze was likely sparked by a countertop appliance, the chief said.
The unit was completely destroyed, and some of the other units sustained smoke and water damage. All residents in the six units of the two-story complex have been displaced by the fire, according to Amerault.
“We’re reaching out to the Red Cross today and see if they can lend a hand,” he said. “The firefighters did a very good job of keeping (the flames) to that one apartment. The fact that the fire did not spread to any other apartments is an impressive feat.”
Coincidentally, firefighters responded to multiple false alarms in different buildings of the complex earlier on Wednesday.
“They’re addressing those issues with the fire alarm systems, but the fire alarms don’t cause fires, so it had nothing to do with that,” Amerault said.
Crews had been putting out hotspots in the woods behind Danvers High School throughout Wednesday following a brush fire they knocked down at that scene Tuesday night. They also rescued a young owl who had fallen from his nest during that fire and helped restore him to good health.
“We’re pleased with the outcome. Our guys did a fantastic job after spending nine hours in the woods,” Amerault said. “They were exhausted but they they did a fantastic job. I was pretty pretty proud of them last night.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com
