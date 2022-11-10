BOSTON — The region’s two members of Congress will be heading back to Washington next year after fending off challengers in the midterm elections Tuesday.
In the 6th Congressional race, which includes most of Essex County along with eight towns in Middlesex County, incumbent Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, defeated Republican Bob May of Peabody and Mark Tashjian of Walpole, who was running as a Libertarian candidate.
While Moulton maintained a substantial lead throughout much of the vote counting, the race wasn’t called until early Wednesday.
With 85% of the precincts reporting at 5 a.m., Moulton had received 63% of the vote to May’s 35% and Tashjian’s 1.9%, according to preliminary results.
Moulton was first elected to Congress in 2014 after toppling nine-term incumbent Democratic Rep. John Tierney and beating Republican Richard Tisei with 55% of the vote in the general election. He has won reelection three times, sometimes with opposition.
“I will work harder than ever to decrease inflation, bolster national security, protect reproductive rights, and ensure that the interests of the 6th district are represented in Washington,” Moulton posted on social media early Wednesday.
On the campaign trail, May attacked Moulton over his support for the Biden administration’s policies, praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and eliminating federal protections for abortions, and called for more energy independence to reduce the country’s reliance on foreign oil producers.
He also criticized the Biden administration’s federal pandemic relief programs, arguing that it is the main reason consumers are paying higher prices.
Tashjian sought to appeal to the state’s independent or “unenrolled” voters who are dissatisfied with the two party system.
But lacking campaign money and a regional ground game, neither candidate really gained much traction against the popular Democratic incumbent.
Moulton even refused to participate in a debate with the two candidates, calling May an “election denier” during a recent town hall event.
Meanwhile, the region’s other member of Congress, Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, defeated Republican Dean Tran of Fitchburg, according to preliminary results.
In a statement, Trahan thanked her family, friends and supporters for helping her reelection bid and vowed to work to blunt the impact of inflation and rising energy costs.
“We must continue doing everything we can to drive down those costs, and that will be my top priority in the weeks and months ahead,” Trahan said.
Trahan was first elected to Congress in 2018 to replace outgoing Rep. Niki Tsongas after squeaking out a narrow primary win against nine other Democrats and beating Republican Rick Green and Independent Mike Moran in the general election. She cruised to another term in 2020 after not fielding challengers.
On the campaign, she has touted her work to rope in federal dollars for the district to rebuild roads and bridges and clean up the Merrimack River.
Tran, a former state senator, was hoping to be the first Vietnamese-American to win a congressional office in the state. He campaigned on economic issues, such as reducing record inflation and energy costs, and curbing illegal immigration.
But Tran was dogged by legal issues following his indictment by a Worcester grand jury for larceny of a firearm, larceny over $250 from a person over 60 or disabled, misleading a police investigation, and other lesser charges.
Prosecutors allege Tran “used his position of trust as a public official” in 2019 to force a constituent to sell him firearms belonging to her late husband.
Tran dismissed the case against him as “politically motivated” and filed a federal lawsuit against Attorney General Maura Healey, alleging that he is being targeted because he was running against one of her Democratic political allies.
The legal challenge also alleges that he is being racially discriminated against as a Vietnamese-American politician.
The 3rd Congressional District spans 15 communities stretching along the New Hampshire border, from Winchendon Springs to Haverhill.
While Republicans are favored by forecasters to win the House in the pivotal midterm elections, deep-blue Massachusetts wasn’t one of the highly competitive battleground states, such as New Hampshire, where the control of Congress will be decided.
All 11 members of the state’s current congressional delegation are Democrats, and the party has a 3-1 voter registration advantage over Republicans.
The eight incumbent House members who faced challenges on Tuesday’s ballot will keep their seats after winning reelection.
While the state’s congressional delegation will become minority members if Republicans retake the House of Representatives, as projected, Moulton and other lawmakers said the “red wave” that was expected didn’t materialize.
“While we don’t yet know the outcome in the House and Senate, what is becoming apparent is that Americans reject these dangerous and extremist Republican candidates,” Moulton posted on social media.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
