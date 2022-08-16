NEWBURYPORT — Journalist and author Tim Madigan appears Thursday on "The Morning Show" to discuss “I’m Proud of You,” a memoir of his close, long-term friendship with Fred Rogers of "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood."
Host Mary Jacobsen will speak with Madigan about Rogers’ healing presence for children and adults, and the life experiences and spiritual convictions he drew upon to develop his compassion and nonjudgmental acceptance of people.
As a unifying figure whom his admirers viewed as wise, Rogers’ counsel was often sought during troubled times such as the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, according to Madigan.
He will share his reflections on what words of wisdom Rogers might provide today during divisive and unsettled times.
Madigan appeared on “The Morning Show” earlier this year to discuss his best-selling book, “The Burning: The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921,” which was featured in the Newburyport Literary Festival.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and will also be available on YouTube at NCMHub.org)
After broadcast, click "Playlist" on YouTube and scroll down.
