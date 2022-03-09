The year 2021 marked an unfortunate milestone for the Merrimack River: 822 million gallons of untreated sewage were discharged into it, the largest amount recorded in nearly a decade.
The public is invited to learn more about these sewage releases — known as combined sewer overflows or CSOs — at a Zoom webinar set for Monday, March 14, at 7 p.m.
The event is hosted by the Merrimack River Watershed Council, and will include panelists who will discuss newly collected data, impacts on public health and the environment, and potential solutions to the problem.
To register, visit Merrimack.org, or go to the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JyDFOi6IQrOwHmmB0Rh-BA.
The panelists will review MRWC’s newly published 2021 water quality report, plus a user-friendly online dashboard that can be used to quickly and easily see pollution levels that occurred after CSO discharges. Much of the meeting will be devoted to answering public questions about the report, the impact of CSO discharges, and any other concerns the public has regarding the Merrimack River.
For the past several months, the council has been conducting water tests after major CSO discharges to better understand how bacteria moves downstream and to help gauge potential health threats to humans and wildlife. The tests were conducted at 15 sites, from Manchester, New Hampshire, to Plum Island.
CSO discharges occur during rainstorms in cities where street drains are connected to sewer pipes. During these intense storms, sewer plants are overwhelmed by the volume of effluent flowing into them and are forced to discharge it directly into the river. The plants are located in Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Nashua and Manchester.
In all, there were 42 days in 2021 with CSO discharges. Health officials recommend that people avoid contact with the river for 48 hours after a CSO incident occurs, as the river may contain unsafe levels of bacteria that can cause rashes, infections and/or gastrointestinal problems.
Panelists for the event are: Jill Carr, coastal data scientist at MassBays National Estuary Partnership; Wendy Heiger-Bernays, professor, Boston University School of Public Health; Chris August, environmental manager at ACV Enviro and MRWC boardmember; Susie Bresney, MRWC’s Massachusetts Water Resources program manager; John Macone, MRWC’s policy and education specialist; and Lauren Zielinski, MRWC’s New Hampshire Water Resources program manager.
Copies of the 2021 water quality report can be downloaded at the watershed council’s website, Merrimack.org.
